Manipur: Mob shoots at BSF men, 2 commandos dead
January 18, 2024  10:48
At least three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries after gunmen fired at security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the gunmen from a mob which "attempted to breach the Thoubal police headquarters" fired at the security personnel, a police statement said. 

 The mob, first, targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district and security forces repelled them using minimum force. "Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use the force. 

Armed men from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries," the police statement said.

 The three, identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji, have been sent to a private hospital. The district administration imposed a curfew in Thoubal.

Two Manipur police commandos were killed and six others injured in the Moreh area amid reports of fresh violence in the state, officers informed on Thursday. 

Taking to its official handle on X, Manipur Police posted that in the early hours of Wednesday, armed militants mounted an attack on a state police team, killing two commandos identified as Somorjit Meetei and Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh.
