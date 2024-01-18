Lord Ram idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Lord Ram idol brought inside sanctum sanctorumJanuary 18, 2024 08:55
JUST IN: The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane, Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said. -- ANI
