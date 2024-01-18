RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lord Ram idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum
January 18, 2024  08:55
image
JUST IN: The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane, Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Jallikattu: Can You Tame The Bulls?
Jallikattu: Can You Tame The Bulls?

About 42 people, including 14 tamers and 16 spectators, were injured in the second major event of the Pongal 2024 Jallikattu season at Palamedu in Madurai on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co
Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co

Pant spent around 20 minutes talking to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh and others, while they practiced in the nets ahead of Wednesday's third T20I against Afghanistan.

Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...
Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...

Virat Kohli has sought the BCCI's permission to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya, which is three days ahead of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on January 25.

IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac
IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac

The sources said the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand, an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate. This further added to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances