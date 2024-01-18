Kumaraswamy discusses seat sharing between JD-S and BJP with Nadda, Shah





Kumaraswamy's son and JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and former MP Kupendra Reddy were also present in the meeting held at Shah's residence.





"The home minister and Nadda had a discussion with the JD-S leaders for more than 45 minutes on state politics, seat sharing and the issue of alliance," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.





The former chief minister said Shah told him that he would discuss the process of JD-S officially joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and seat allocation after the completion of the consecration of Rama temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Nadda.





The leaders were unanimous that the NDA should win all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and Narendra Modi should once again become the prime minister, according to the statement. -- PTI

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular state president H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday said he had an important meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.