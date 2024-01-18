RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


KCR undergoes physiotherapy following hip replacement surgery
January 18, 2024  10:51
Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is undergoing physiotherapy following a hip replacement surgery. 

A video provided by the BRS showed the party chief walking with the help of walking stick. 

 KCR had undergone left hip replacement surgery after he suffered a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7. He was discharged from hospital on December 15. KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, had thanked the doctors and staff of the Yashodha Hospital where KCR was admitted for the surgery.

 "After a successful surgery, dad was discharged from the hospital today. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who helped in every way possible. All the warmth and love we received from across the country during this difficult time was very heartwarming to KCR garu and the entire family. To all the BRS family my gratitude & love" K Kavitha posted on X.
