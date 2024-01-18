KCR on road to recovery, starts walking using cane

KCR on road to recovery, starts walking using caneJanuary 18, 2024 00:37
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is on his way to recovery post a hip replacement surgery in December last year and has begun to walk with the help of a cane under the supervision of doctors.
Rao, also known as KCR, would recuperate fully and start walking normally soon, his office said in a release quoting doctors attending on him, on Wednesday.
The former Chief Minister had on December 8 undergone an operation for left total hip replacement at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence. -- PTI
