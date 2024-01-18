Jolt to Haryana AAP as party's top leader Ashok Tanwar quits

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, senior leader Ashok Tanwar quit the party on Thursday, expressing displeasure with its alignment with the Congress.





In a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar wrote, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana."





"Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from primary membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.





Tanwar further said that he would continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, "Bharat" and its people.





"As a responsible citizen of this country and being into active politics since my student days, I have always believed in our Constitution, the country and its people first," he added.





Tanwar's resignation came as another setback to the AAP in Haryana as two of its senior leaders, former minister Nirmal Singh and state unit vice-president Chitra Sarwara, quit the outfit last month.





Tanwar had joined AAP in April 2022.





A Dalit community leader, he had earlier been the president of the Haryana Congress. Tanwar was once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. -- PTI