Jhaadu ko badnaam kiya: Saamana on Modi





Titled 'Jhaadu Ko Badnaam Kiya', the editorial claimed the clean-up call of PM Modi and the response to the same by Union ministers and top BJP leaders was a mere extension of the party's majoritarian outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.





Prime Minister Modi, who is set to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, launched the cleaning campaign on a visit to the Kalaram Temple in Nashik on January 12. Mocking at PM Modi's clean-up act at the temple, the Saamana editorial claimed that he picked up the mop to clean an already 'shining' floor.





"Ahead of the Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the BJP seems to be enacting a drama across the country. Lord Shri Ram himself would be smiling if he was watching this drama unfold. The BJP's Union Ministers have started cleaning temples across the country ahead of the January 22 opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Not just central ministers, but even cabinet members and BJP leaders across states are out sweeping and mopping temples in the run-up to the Ram Mandir Utsav. Is this part of any Pran Pratishtha ritual? However, what could the BJP leaders have done when Prime Minister Modi himself gave the orders? The PM launched the cleaning campaign by mopping a temple floor in Nashik that was already shining," the editorial read. -- ANI

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his call to cleanse temples ahead of the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Saamana, the official mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday claimed in its latest editorial that even Lord Ram would be smiling if he was watching the 'drama' unfold.