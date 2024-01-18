RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In a first, 1,500 farmers, spouses invited as special guests for R-Day parade
January 18, 2024  23:54
File image
File image
In a first, about 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital. 

"This is for the first time, farmers have been invited as special guests for the Republic Day parade. About 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been selected from across the country, a senior agriculture ministry official told PTI. 

Farmer representatives of Farmers Producers Organisations, beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and micro irrigation schemes have been invited, the official added. 

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda will host lunch for the farmers after the parade. Around 500 farmers were invited as special guests during last year's Independence Day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials
HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

Regulators slap Rs 2.70-cr fine on Mumbai airport, IndiGo, AI and SpiceJet
Regulators slap Rs 2.70-cr fine on Mumbai airport, IndiGo, AI and SpiceJet

Aviation security regulator BCAS on Wednesday slapped fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport's apron. The apron is the area around the aircraft...

In Pictures - Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win over Afghanistan
In Pictures - Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win over Afghanistan

Images from India's 3rd T20 International against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Adani to invest Rs 12,400 cr in projects in Telangana
Adani to invest Rs 12,400 cr in projects in Telangana

Adani Group on Wednesday said it will invest over Rs 12,400 crore in an array of projects including a data centre, clean energy project, and a cement plant in Telangana. The group signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the...

Don't enter Karnataka, CM Sidda tells Maha officials
Don't enter Karnataka, CM Sidda tells Maha officials

The move comes amid a border row over Belagavi between Karnataka and Maharashtra which flares up from time to time.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances