HC allows TMC's Jan 22 harmony rally in Kolkata





The court directed the West Bengal government to ensure that peace is maintained during the rally.





The court, however, did not pass any order on a request by petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP MLA, for deployment of paramilitary forces in the state on that day.





Adhikari's counsel told the court that permission had been granted for 35 programmes in the city related to the consecration of Ram temple, from 11 am to 5 pm on January 22.





The court did not grant Adhikari's prayer for not allowing the sampriti rally on the same day due to concerns about potential unrest.





The division bench, presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, directed that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that none of the approved programmes is affected and that no speeches or statements are made during the rally that could hurt the sentiments of any religious or sectarian group.





The court ordered the organisers of the rally to strictly follow this directive and ensure that all participants are aware of it.





"If any violations occur, the organisers will be held responsible," the court said.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that she will lead a 'rally for harmony' in Kolkata on January 22, the same day as the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. -- PTI

The Calcutta high court on Thursday allowed the ruling Trinamool Congress to hold a(harmony) rally in Kolkata on January 22, the same day as the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.