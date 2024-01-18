Had Mulayam been alive he would have attended Ram temple event: Aparna Yadav





Aparna Yadav, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said she has got the invitation for the ceremony and that it was a matter of pride for all "Sanatani" that this moment of happiness has arrived.





"I think he would have definitely gone if he had been alive," Aparna Yadav told PTI when asked if Mulayam Singh Yadav would have accepted the invitation.





On January 13, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav thanked the Ram temple trust for inviting him to the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.





On the opposition terming the consecration ceremony as a BJP event, Aparna Yadav said, "This shows their narrow mindedness. This temple is not of any party. They are themselves showing their 'sanskar' (culture)."





This temple was not constructed with labour of one person, but faith of many is involved in it, she said. -- PTI

