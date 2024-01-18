Four more people shot dead in continuing violence in Manipur





The incident occurred at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou and the victims included a man and his 60-year-old father.





The police said they are investigating the case. Quoting one person who escaped the shooting, an official said, "Five-six armed miscreants came when the labourers were tiling the farmland and shot them from point-blank range."





After shooting them down, the miscreants fled to the hill ranges from where they had come, the official added.





With these four, at least seven people including two police commandos were killed in separate districts of the state since Wednesday. -- PTI

Four people were shot dead in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday evening as ethnic violence continued in the northeastern state, the police said.