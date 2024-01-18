Flight ops may be restored by weekend: IndiGo CEO

Flight ops may be restored by weekend: IndiGo CEOJanuary 18, 2024 20:41
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers/ANI on X
Reacting to fog-induced flight disruptions, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said that by the weekend and in due course of next week, he expects the entire operation to come back to normal.
Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the IndiGo CEO called the blanket of deep fog in northern India a "challenge".
Elbers said, "If you see, I am sure all of you have seen that we had probably the worst fog in many years. Many of our stations in northern India were severely impacted by the fog situation. If northern India is under a blanket of deep fog, we are having a challenge."
"I would expect that the cancellation (of flights) setting is completely back to normal, provided no more fog. But we can patrol a lot of things in life, but that, we can't. But it should be completely back to normal, I would say, by the weekend and in due course of next week, I do expect that our entire operation should be back to normal," the IndiGo CEO added.
Referring to an incident of alleged assault against an IndiGo pilot on board, Elbers said all that happened is not acceptable. -- ANI
