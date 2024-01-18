RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FIR against Rahul's yatra for changing Assam route
January 18, 2024  22:40
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives roses from a padayatri during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Jorhat, Assam/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives roses from a padayatri during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Jorhat, Assam/ANI Photo
An FIR was registered against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its chief organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route inside Jorhat town in Assam on Thursday, police said. 

According to an official, the march took a different turn in the town instead of going towards KB Road as permitted, and it led to a "chaotic situation" in the area. 

"Some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against the Yatra and its chief organiser," he added. 

According to the official, the FIR mentioned that the Yatra did not follow the district administration's norms and it violated road safety norms. When contacted, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia told PTI that the FIR was a ploy to create unnecessary obstacles before the Yatra.

"There was no police manning the traffic diversion at the PWD point. The assigned route was too small and we had a huge gathering. So, we took a detour for just a few metres. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared of the Yatra's success on the first day (in Assam) and now wants to derail it," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials
HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport
Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport

A large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

CBI charges terror outfit member among 5 for looting Manipur police armoury
CBI charges terror outfit member among 5 for looting Manipur police armoury

They had earlier been arrested by the Manipur police in September last year when they were allegedly extorting money by wearing police uniforms and carrying sophisticated weapons, the officials said.

How much PF, gratuity did Jet Airways pay to its ex-employees?
How much PF, gratuity did Jet Airways pay to its ex-employees?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new owners of cash-strapped Jet Airways, how much have they paid towards dues on account of provident fund and gratuity to the former employees of the troubled...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances