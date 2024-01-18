RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi deferred to Feb 20
January 18, 2024  22:07
Rahul in Assam
Rahul in Assam
An MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, UP< on Thursday deferred the hearing in a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah to February 20. 

Prosecution lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said that Gandhi was to appear before the court Thursday but his advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told the court that the former Congress chief is currently on the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. 

Moreover, Gandhi received the court summons a day earlier due to which he could not appear on Thursday, the court was informed. 

Advocate Shukla requested the court to give his client a date between February 15 and 25 to appear before it. Following this, the court fixed February 20 as the next hearing date in the case. 

The defamation case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra against Rahul Gandhi on August 4, 2018, alleging that in a press conference held in Bengaluru on May 8 during the Karnataka assembly elections that year, the Congress leader had accused then BJP chief Amit Shah of murder.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials
HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport
Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport

A large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

CBI charges terror outfit member among 5 for looting Manipur police armoury
CBI charges terror outfit member among 5 for looting Manipur police armoury

They had earlier been arrested by the Manipur police in September last year when they were allegedly extorting money by wearing police uniforms and carrying sophisticated weapons, the officials said.

How much PF, gratuity did Jet Airways pay to its ex-employees?
How much PF, gratuity did Jet Airways pay to its ex-employees?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new owners of cash-strapped Jet Airways, how much have they paid towards dues on account of provident fund and gratuity to the former employees of the troubled...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances