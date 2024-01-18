RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court orders keys of basement in Gyanvapi complex be handed over to Varanasi DM
January 18, 2024  12:57
image
A district court has ordered that the keys of the basement located in the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, known as "Vyas ji ka tehkhana", be handed over to the district magistrate. 

 District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji located at the southern end of the complex, Hindu side's counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said. 

 "Therefore, district magistrate of Varanasi is appointed receiver of Vyas ji's basement," the court said. Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav had claimed in his plea. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit

Images from Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance were among the other major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra...

Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand
Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand

The 18-year-old also created history as he surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the No 1 spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings.

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Recipe: Heart-Healthy Hola Sabzi
Recipe: Heart-Healthy Hola Sabzi

Raw green chickpeas is nicest lightly boiled with chopped onion. But try this take.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances