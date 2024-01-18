China stooped to gutter level talk: Philippines

China stooped to gutter level talk: PhilippinesJanuary 18, 2024 16:42
The Philippine Defence Secretary has called out a Chinese official for insulting President Ferdinand Marco Jr and the Filipino nation with his "low and gutter-level talk."
In a statement by the Philippine Department of National Defense on Wednesday, Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said, "It is unfortunate that the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter level talk-resorting to insulting our President and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the Ministry, and Party she represents in the process."
The development followed after President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday sent Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te a congratulatory note on his victory in the recent polls. -- ANI
