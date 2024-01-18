RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China calls on Iran, Pak to exercise restraint
January 18, 2024  09:22
Following Iran's strikes on the bases of a terrorist group in Pakistan, China has called on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that escalate tensions.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China believes that the ties between the two nations should be handled based on basic norms governing international ties underpinned by the principles of the United Nations Charter.

On being asked about China's statement regarding the tensions between Pakistan and Iran, Mao Ning said, "China believes that the relations between countries should be handled based on the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and all countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be earnestly respected and protected."

"Iran and Pakistan are close neighbours and major Islamic countries. We call on the two sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that escalate the tension and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable," she added.   -- ANI
