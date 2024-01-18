RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF apprehends Pakistani national sneaking into Indian territory
January 18, 2024  01:41
Border Security Force apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to sneak into Indian Territory at the international border of Kutch District on Tuesday, said BSF in a statement.  

The individual was intercepted by vigilant BSF personnel when they observed suspicious movement near the border.  

The detained individual seems to be mentally unsound and is unable to reveal his identity. 

Nothing suspicious has been found in his possession, added the statement.  

Notably, BSF is on high alert because of upcoming Republic Day celebrations.  --ANI
