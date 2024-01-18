BSF apprehends Pakistani national sneaking into Indian territory

BSF apprehends Pakistani national sneaking into Indian territoryJanuary 18, 2024 01:41
File image
Border Security Force apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to sneak into Indian Territory at the international border of Kutch District on Tuesday, said BSF in a statement.
The individual was intercepted by vigilant BSF personnel when they observed suspicious movement near the border.
The detained individual seems to be mentally unsound and is unable to reveal his identity.
Nothing suspicious has been found in his possession, added the statement.
Notably, BSF is on high alert because of upcoming Republic Day celebrations. --ANI
