BSE Sensex top losers today

BSE Sensex top losers todayJanuary 18, 2024 19:23
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the third day running on Thursday, dragged by continuous selling in HDFC Bank and profit-taking in consumer durables and utility shares.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 313.90 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 71,186.86.
During the day, it tanked 835.26 points or 1.16 per cent to 70,665.50.
The Nifty declined 109.70 points or 0.51 per cent to 21,462.25.
During the day, it plunged 286.4 points or 1.32 per cent to 21,285.55.
The heavy fall in the markets comes on the back of a recent record-breaking rally.
Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell the most by 3.26 per cent.
The private lender, which tanked more than 8 per cent on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, contributed 305 points to the fall. NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Nestle and Maruti were among the major laggards.
TOP STORIES
SpiceJet flier gets stuck in loo mid-air, crew advises not to panic
SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and will also provide a full refund. As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite...
SC directs top cops to ensure no hate speech made in 2 rallies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrates and superintendents of police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made at rallies being held by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and...