BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 313.90 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 71,186.86.





During the day, it tanked 835.26 points or 1.16 per cent to 70,665.50.





The Nifty declined 109.70 points or 0.51 per cent to 21,462.25.





During the day, it plunged 286.4 points or 1.32 per cent to 21,285.55.





The heavy fall in the markets comes on the back of a recent record-breaking rally.





Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell the most by 3.26 per cent.





The private lender, which tanked more than 8 per cent on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, contributed 305 points to the fall. NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Nestle and Maruti were among the major laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the third day running on Thursday, dragged by continuous selling in HDFC Bank and profit-taking in consumer durables and utility shares.