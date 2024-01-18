RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brawl over momos lands two college students behind bars in Noida
January 18, 2024  23:37
A fight over who would have momos first has landed two college students in Greater Noida behind bars, police officials said on Thursday. 

The episode unfolded Wednesday night at a fast food cart in the Alpha 2 commercial market of the city, they said. 

"The two students had arrived at the cart for snacks, like several other youngsters. Both of them had order a plate of momos. Soon a plate arrived but an argument broke out between them as both claimed it was their order," a local police officer said. 

"The argument soon escalated into a brawl with expletives being hurled and fisticuffs starting between them right next to the momos' cart. Soon some more youths joined and a fight broke out," the officer said. 

According to the police, some witnesses called up the emergency 112 service after which the local Beta 2 police station officials were alerted and they reached the spot. 

The two persons who started the fight were taken into police custody and it was found that they are students at a private college in Greater Noida who were staying as paying guests in nearby accommodations, the police said. -- PTI
