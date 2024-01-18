RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is complete'
January 18, 2024  12:03
image
Amid the allegations that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being done when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is unfinished, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete. 

 The construction committee chairperson said that the temple of Ram Lalla has a sanctum sanctorum -- Garbhagriha -- and it is complete. 

 "Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'Garbhagriha', five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan', the different types of 'Yagyas' and 'Anushthan' will take place there," he said. 

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mishra said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22. 

 "The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said. 

 The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit

Images from Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand
Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand

The 18-year-old also created history as he surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the No 1 spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings.

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Recipe: Heart-Healthy Hola Sabzi
Recipe: Heart-Healthy Hola Sabzi

Raw green chickpeas is nicest lightly boiled with chopped onion. But try this take.

Pak warns of 'serious consequences' after Iran attacks terror bases
Pak warns of 'serious consequences' after Iran attacks terror bases

Islamabad also summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires here and issued a strongly worded condemnation of Iran's "violation of its airspace", the Foreign Office said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances