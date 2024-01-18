'Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is complete'





The construction committee chairperson said that the temple of Ram Lalla has a sanctum sanctorum -- Garbhagriha -- and it is complete.





"Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'Garbhagriha', five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan', the different types of 'Yagyas' and 'Anushthan' will take place there," he said.





In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mishra said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.





"The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said.





The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

Amid the allegations that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being done when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is unfinished, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete.