Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes





The latest order, comprising 737 Max 10 and 737 Max 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company's domestic and international expansion plans, the airline said in a release.





In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in June 2023.





"This new deal in January 2024 takes the airline's order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years," the release said.

Akasa Air on Thursday announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes as the less than two-year old airline looks to expand its domestic and international operations.