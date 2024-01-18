AAP moves HC over deferment of Chandigarh mayoral polls

AAP moves HC over deferment of Chandigarh mayoral pollsJanuary 18, 2024 18:42
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking appointment of a new presiding officer in place of Anil Masih after he "fell sick" leading to the deferment of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.
The mayoral polls, which were slated to be held on Thursday, were deferred till further orders after presiding officer Masih fell sick, claimed several municipal councillors of the Congress and the AAP, citing a message they received from the municipal authorities.
The petition was filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who is the candidate for mayor seat.
The petitioner sought from the court for holding the mayoral polls.
The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of not allowing to hold the mayoral polls in the wake of its "imminent defeat".
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal also claimed that they have been informed that elections will not take place on Thursday as the presiding officer has fallen sick.
"It has been informed that elections will not take place today as the presiding officer has fallen sick," claimed Bansal as he accused the BJP of not allowing the polls to take place as the saffron party was to face defeat in the elections. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
SpiceJet flier gets stuck in loo mid-air, crew advises not to panic
SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and will also provide a full refund. As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite...
SC directs top cops to ensure no hate speech made in 2 rallies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrates and superintendents of police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made at rallies being held by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and...