Understand actions that countries take in self defence: MEA on Iranian strike on Pak
January 17, 2024  23:05
image
In a carefully crafted reaction on Iran's deadly missile strike targeting terror bases in Pakistan, India on Wednesday said it understands actions that countries take in their self defence. 

At the same time, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan, and asserted that India has "an uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism. 

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," he said. 

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike in Pakistan. 

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," Jaiswal said. 

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province. 

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported. -- PTI
