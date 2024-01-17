RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tharoor remembers late wife
January 17, 2024  10:40
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pays homage to his wife Sunanda Pushkar who passed away in 2013. "Ten years. A beautiful soul lives forever. Om Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.
