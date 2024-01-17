RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery in Germany
January 17, 2024  21:54
image
India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday said he has undergone a surgery after suffering from sports hernia. 

The world's leading T20 batter got injured during the tour of South Africa last month. He underwent the operation in Germany and his full recovery will take at least a month. 

"Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said. 

Surya is likely to make a comeback during the IPL which will precede the T20 World Cup in the Americas. He holds key to India's plans as the team looks to end the ICC title drought in the mega event in June.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac
IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac

The sources said the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand, an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate. This further added to...

India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return
India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma's bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber in...

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open
Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open

Prannoy will take on Rajawat in the second round.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances