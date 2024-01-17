RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet pax stuck in loo: DGCA launches probe
January 17, 2024  13:34
Aviation watchdog DGCA is looking into the incident of a SpiceJet passenger getting stuck in the lavatory of an aircraft that was flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday. 

 The incident happened on Tuesday due to the malfunctioning of the lavatory door lock. The passenger came out of the lavatory after an engineer opened the lock once the aircraft landed at the Bengaluru airport. The official told PTI that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the matter. 

 According to the official, the incident could have happened due to a maintenance issue or some other reason. The regulator is looking into all possibilities, the official added. 

 "On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

 The passenger is being provided a full refund, the spokesperson said. PTI
