RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Spicejet pax gets locked inside plane loo for 1hr
January 17, 2024  12:16
Pic courtesy: @shukla_tarun
Pic courtesy: @shukla_tarun
After the horror of flying IndiGo and sitting on a tarmac, a passenger  on Spicejet was locked in the plane's lavatory. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger yielded nothing.

The crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door, which has gone viral.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note.

The passenger remained locked inside the loo for over an hour till an engineer managed to unlock the door after the plane landed in Bengaluru. SpiceJet said in a statement that the passenger was provided medical attention soon after rescue.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque
SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023, order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the...

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open

Your Guide To Picking The Best Running Shoe
Your Guide To Picking The Best Running Shoe

THE RIGHT CLiQ YOUR GUIDE TO PICKING THE BEST RUNNING SHOE Discover the perfect pair for you, based on your comfort, pronation or preferred terrain

Aus Open: Nagal upsets World No 27 Bublik in straight sets
Aus Open: Nagal upsets World No 27 Bublik in straight sets

Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian in more than three decades to upset a seeded player in a Grand Slam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances