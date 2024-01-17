Spicejet pax gets locked inside plane loo for 1hr





The crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door, which has gone viral.





"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note.





The passenger remained locked inside the loo for over an hour till an engineer managed to unlock the door after the plane landed in Bengaluru. SpiceJet said in a statement that the passenger was provided medical attention soon after rescue.

After the horror of flying IndiGo and sitting on a tarmac, a passenger on Spicejet was locked in the plane's lavatory. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger yielded nothing.