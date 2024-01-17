RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sharad Pawar will visit Ram Mandir on...
January 17, 2024  10:09
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

Pawar conveyed his appreciation on the invite in a letter addressed to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024," Pawar stated in his letter.

In the letter, Pawar acknowledged the devotion of crores of devotees across the country and said, "'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram' is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them."

The NCP supremo said that he will visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22 adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be completed.

"The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed," Pawar said.

"I once again express my gratitude for the invitation and convey my best wishes for the success of the ceremony," he added.

Pawar had earlier expressed his disappointment on not receiving the invite and alleged BJP of politics in the name of Ram Mandir. -- ANI
