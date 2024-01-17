RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Regular part of India, US conversation is about democracy, rights: Blinken
January 17, 2024  19:01
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the US-India relations reached a new high with efforts from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. 

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he said that at the same time, a regular part of the conversation between the two countries has been about democracy and rights.

"It's part of a very sustained, very real conversation and a conversation we hope produces positive change and that's the case with India," he said. 

"We also see the relationship between our two countries that has reached a new place and a new level and that I think has been a very deliberate effort on part of both Prime Minister Modi and President Biden to position it so," he added.

The US Secretary of State further said, "At the same time, a constant regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy, about rights."

"When the President took office, we wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy these fundamental concerns about democracy and about human rights and we have done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Maybe because of the relationship we may have with a country, with a government," he added. -- PTI
