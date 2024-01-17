Ram temple pre-consecration: Kalash Pujan held on banks of Saryu





The rituals started on Tuesday, and trust general secretary Champat Rai had said that these will continue till January 21.





On the day of the consecration, minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, he had said.





The "Kalash Pujan" was done by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra, his wife and others on the banks of the Saryu river. Following this ritual, pots filled with water of the Saryu will be taken to the place (Ram temple complex) where the pre-consecration rituals are being held, according to Mishra.





Mishra who is the "yajman" for the "puja" has to attend all the rituals, including those which will be performed on January 22. There are 121 "acharyas" who are conducting the rituals, and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the "anushthan". The principal "acharya" will be Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.





The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm. -- PTI

