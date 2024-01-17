RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram temple is complete: Construction panel chief
January 17, 2024  18:05
Amid the allegations that the pran pratishtha ceremony is being done when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is unfinished, chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete.  

The construction committee chairperson said that the temple of Ram Lalla has a sanctum sanctorum--garbhagriha--and it is complete.  

"Mandir toh ban gaya hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have garbhagriha, five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan', the different types of yagyas and anushthan will take place there," he said.  

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mishra said that the shubh muhurt or auspicious time for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.  

"The muhurt on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said. -- ANI 
