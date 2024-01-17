RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Mandir opening: Bar Council urges CJI to grant holiday on Jan 22
January 17, 2024  22:30
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud
The Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and requested him for Grant of Holiday in all courts of the country on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22.  

Senior advocate Mishra stated, "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration."  

"As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the letter stated.  

"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on 9th November 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," said the letter.  

"The inauguration ceremony, scheduled between 14th and 22nd January 2024, includes a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January, 2024. This sacred occasion, marked by the presence of dignitaries and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Shri Narenda Modi ji, signifies the victory of truth and the fulfillment of a deeply cherished dream," it added.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac
IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac

The sources said the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand, an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate. This further added to...

India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return
India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma's bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber in...

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open
Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open

Prannoy will take on Rajawat in the second round.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances