Ram Mandir opening: Bar Council urges CJI to grant holiday on Jan 22





Senior advocate Mishra stated, "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration."





"As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the letter stated.





"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on 9th November 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," said the letter.





"The inauguration ceremony, scheduled between 14th and 22nd January 2024, includes a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January, 2024. This sacred occasion, marked by the presence of dignitaries and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Shri Narenda Modi ji, signifies the victory of truth and the fulfillment of a deeply cherished dream," it added. -- ANI

The Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and requested him for Grant of Holiday in all courts of the country on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22.