Rahul meets bikers in Nagaland talks about his...





Speaking about his conversation with Rahul Gandhi, one of the bikers who is from Assam said that the Congress leader shared his experience about his Ladakh trip on his bike.





"We only talked about motorcycles...He also rides. He is a rider. He has got a bike. We were talking about his bikes. He has got some good ones...We were also talking about his Ladakh trip," Shahwar Hussain, one of the bikers said speaking to ANI.





Hussain added that Rahul Gandhi chose not to come on a bike to Nagaland though it would have been nice had he done the same. "He (Rahul Gandhi) said that it would have been nice if he had come on a bike. But he said it is too dusty and he is going to attend rallies," the biker said.





The Congress leader had earlier embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh last year to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20. -- ANI

