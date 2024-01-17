RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul meets bikers in Nagaland talks about his...
January 17, 2024  14:17
image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met some bikers on his way during his party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland's Mokokchung on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with the bikers and taking note of the tool kit attached to one of the bikes. 

 Speaking about his conversation with Rahul Gandhi, one of the bikers who is from Assam said that the Congress leader shared his experience about his Ladakh trip on his bike. 

 "We only talked about motorcycles...He also rides. He is a rider. He has got a bike. We were talking about his bikes. He has got some good ones...We were also talking about his Ladakh trip," Shahwar Hussain, one of the bikers said speaking to ANI. 

 Hussain added that Rahul Gandhi chose not to come on a bike to Nagaland though it would have been nice had he done the same. "He (Rahul Gandhi) said that it would have been nice if he had come on a bike. But he said it is too dusty and he is going to attend rallies," the biker said. 

 The Congress leader had earlier embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh last year to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque
SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023, order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the...

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open

Your Guide To Picking The Best Running Shoe
Your Guide To Picking The Best Running Shoe

THE RIGHT CLiQ YOUR GUIDE TO PICKING THE BEST RUNNING SHOE Discover the perfect pair for you, based on your comfort, pronation or preferred terrain

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances