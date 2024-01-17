RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Princess of Wales Kate Middleton undergoes abdominal surgery
January 17, 2024  23:38
image
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in London and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks.  

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace issued an official statement, sharing a health update about Kate Middleton.  

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read.  

The palace said that it will "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."  

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the statement concluded.  

Reportedly, The Prince of Wales will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home. -- ANI
