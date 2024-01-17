RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prez Murmu stuck for over 4 hours in Meghalaya due to bad weather
January 17, 2024  15:59
The President in Shillong
President Droupadi Murmu was reportedly stuck in Shillong for over four hours on Wednesday, as her helicopter could not take off due to bad weather, officials said. Murmu was scheduled to depart from Shillong for Diphu in Assam at 10 am, they said. 

 "The president is due to leave the Raj Bhavan in another 10 minutes... She was delayed owing to bad weather," a senior official told PTI around 2:35 pm. Murmu is slated to attend a programme organised by the Karbi Anglong administration in Diphu. The president was on a two-day maiden visit to Meghalaya. PTI
