Parents kill daughter for refusing to give FD money
January 17, 2024  12:49
The girl was found hanging in the house
A couple was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly killing their teenage daughter after she refused to give them money from her fixed bank account, a police officer said. 

The girl Khushi Kumari (17) was found hanging in her room on January 13. The brother of Khushi Kumari lodged an FIR at Bhadaninagar police station alleging that his father and stepmother killed his sister and hanged her body after she refused to give them money from her fixed deposit, police said on Tuesday. 

 Khushi had Rs 6 lakh fixed deposit in a bank which was about to mature. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said police arrested Sunil Mahto and his wife Punam Devi in connection with the suspicious death of their daughter after the victim's brother lodged an FIR on Monday, accusing them of killing her. 

 Earlier on Monday, hundreds of local villagers demonstrated outside the police station demanding the immediate arrest of the couple. PTI
