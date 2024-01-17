Pakistani told me 'wish we had Modi': Shekhar Kapur





His comment was in response to economist Sanjeev Sanyal's post where he said, "So FT thinks that PM Modi must not even promote domestic tourism. The neighbouring country was not even mentioned by him. For some time now, @FT has lost all semblance of objectivity."





And this is what Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said at Davos: "Under PM Modi's leadership, India's ascent to a USD 4 trillion economy is fueled by a robust growth rate of 7.2-7.3%. Our energy consumption is surging three times faster than the global average and 25% of the global energy demand growth in the next 20 years will come from India, as it's powers ahead towards a Viksit Bharat."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on X: "I don't take British media reporting on India seriously anymore @sanjeevsanyal It's almost as if they cannot comprehend the pace of development of a former colony. Yesterday a Pakistani taxi driver said to me 'I wish we had Modi, Sir' @narendramodi."