RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Odisha ex-CM Giridhar Gamang rejoins Congress along with wife, son
January 17, 2024  20:50
image
Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday returned to the Congress along with his wife and son almost nine years after he quit the party. 

Congress is the only party in the country that does principled politics, said the former nine-time MP from Koraput who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 and switched to the BRS in January 2023. 

Gamang asserted that he never left the Congress party's thoughts and ideology. 

He along with his wife Hema Gamang and son Shishir Gamang and another BJP leader Sanjay Bhoi, also a former MP, formally joined the party at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party treasurer Ajay Maken along with AICC in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar. 

Giridhar Gamang was elected for the first time to the fifth Lok Sabha from Koraput in 1972 and he subsequently was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004. 

He was the Chief Minister of Odisha from February 17, 1999 to December 6, 1999. 

His wife Hema Gamang won from Koraput constituency in the 1999 elections to the 13th Lok Sabha, while he was serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha. 

Sanjay Bhoi was a former MP from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha on the Congress ticket in 2009. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac
IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac

The sources said the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand, an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate. This further added to...

India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return
India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma's bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber in...

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque
SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023, order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances