Odisha ex-CM Giridhar Gamang rejoins Congress along with wife, son





Congress is the only party in the country that does principled politics, said the former nine-time MP from Koraput who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 and switched to the BRS in January 2023.





Gamang asserted that he never left the Congress party's thoughts and ideology.





He along with his wife Hema Gamang and son Shishir Gamang and another BJP leader Sanjay Bhoi, also a former MP, formally joined the party at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party treasurer Ajay Maken along with AICC in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar.





Giridhar Gamang was elected for the first time to the fifth Lok Sabha from Koraput in 1972 and he subsequently was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004.





He was the Chief Minister of Odisha from February 17, 1999 to December 6, 1999.





His wife Hema Gamang won from Koraput constituency in the 1999 elections to the 13th Lok Sabha, while he was serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha.





Sanjay Bhoi was a former MP from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha on the Congress ticket in 2009. -- PTI

Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday returned to the Congress along with his wife and son almost nine years after he quit the party.