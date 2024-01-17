RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai cops arrest 2, seize eight pistols and 15 cartridges
January 17, 2024  00:45
image
The police have arrested two persons from different places and recovered eight pistols and 15 'live' cartridges from their possession, an official said in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

The accused, identified as Chetan Sanjay Mali (26) and Seenu Narsaya Padigela (48), were nabbed from Trombay, a suburb of Mumbai, and Kalyan in adjoining Thane district, respectively, he said. 

Acting on reliable information, the police laid a trap on Saturday and nabbed Mali, from whom they recovered four pistols and eight 'live' cartridges, said the Trombay police station official. 

Later, three more pistols and five 'live' cartridges were recovered from a location in Kalyan about which information was provided by Mali, who has a criminal record, he said. 

During probe, Mali revealed Padigela's name and the police seized a pistol and two 'live' cartridges from the latter, said the official. 

The duo was arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till Wednesday. -- PTI
