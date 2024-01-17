RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Minister's warning to Cong: People will boycott you
January 17, 2024  11:53
Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland. Pic:@INCIndia
Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland. Pic:@INCIndia
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress and the other constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc that are keeping away from the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, saying people might boycott them again for this decision. 

 Accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Thakur took part in cleaning the Valmiki temple premises here, ahead of the "pran pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Swachhata Sewa" programme. 

 "They boycotted the new Parliament building and the prime minister's address and people boycotted them. Now, they think they can boycott the pran pratishtha ceremony, but people might boycott them again," the senior BJP leader told reporters. 

"The Congress and its alliance partners have never missed an opportunity to deny the existence of Lord Ram and hurt the sentiments of Hindus," he alleged. 

 Opposition leaders are making statements and trying to maintain a distance from the temple consecration ceremony, but they will have to ultimately surrender before Lord Ram, the minister said. 

 He also said many Congress leaders are not paying any heed to former party chief Rahul Gandhi and joining the "pran pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open

Kurta Sets Are Your New Workwear Staples
Kurta Sets Are Your New Workwear Staples

Summer In A CLiQ Kurta Sets Are Your New Workwear Staples Fashion influencer Ankita Katuri shares her tips on taking a kurta set from desk to dinner

12 Dresses, One For Every Sign In The Zodiac
12 Dresses, One For Every Sign In The Zodiac

12 Dresses, One For Every Sign In The Zodiac Whether you're governed by fire or water, there's a dress to match your cosmic personality

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances