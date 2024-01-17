RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MHA cancels FCRA registration of Centre for Policy Research
January 17, 2024  13:45
Yamini Aiyar, President, CPR
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of New Delhi's leading public policy research institute, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for allegedly violating certain foreign funding norms. 

 "The FCRA has been cancelled via order received on January 10" and the institution will weigh its options to seek justice," Yamini Aiyar, President, CPR said while speaking to ANI. 

 The MHA cited reports published by CPR on "current affairs programmes" as one of the reasons for the cancellation. The MHA's action comes almost a year after CPR's FCRA registration was suspended for 180 days and then the suspension was extended for another 180 days. The MHA suspended the FCRA licence of CPR in February last year. The CPR has been a leading policy think-tank since 1973, which conducts advanced and in-depth research on a wide range of policy-relevant issues, with a focus on India's 21st-century challenges. 

 Earlier in September 2022, the Income Tax department conducted a 'survey' operation against CPR, and two other organisations-- Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) -- as part of a probe to look into their foreign funding.
