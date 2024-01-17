Mahua receives 3rd notice to vacate govt house





This is the third notice served to Moitra by the Directorate of Estate, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking her to vacate her official bungalow and comes shortly after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case.





"The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971," the notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates read.





The Ministry of Urban Development served the second notice to Mahua on January 11.





The TMC leader had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking the quashing of the notice issued by the Directorate of Estate cancelling her government accommodation in the national capital.





The plea stated that a notice had been issued to her on December 11, 2023, which directed her to vacate the house by 7.01.2024, failing which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants Act) 1971 ('PP Act 1971') will be caused to be initiated.The plea prayed to allow her to retain possession of her government accommodation till results of the 2024 General Elections. -- ANI

