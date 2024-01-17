RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha Oppn flays Filmfare awards going to Gujarat
January 17, 2024  19:19
File image
File image
The Opposition on Wednesday alleged the scheduled hosting of the Filmfare Awards event in Gujarat instead of Mumbai, which is the traditional venue, is an attempt to reduce the importance of the state capital and move out the film industry. 

The 69th edition of the awards gala will be held in Gandhinagar on January 27 and 28 in association with Gujarat tourism. 

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said Bollywood and Mumbai share an unbreakable bond. 

The decision to host the Filmfare awards outside Mumbai is "an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai and take the film industry out of the city", he alleged. 

"This decision will hurt the businesses of cine workers," the Congress leader said in his post on X. 

He alleged industries from Maharashtra were first taken out of Mumbai and now the "evil eye" of the Mahayuti government has fallen on Mumbai's film industry. 

The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Bollywood and are one of the most famous film events in the country. -- PTI
