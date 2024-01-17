Maha Oppn flays Filmfare awards going to Gujarat





The 69th edition of the awards gala will be held in Gandhinagar on January 27 and 28 in association with Gujarat tourism.





Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said Bollywood and Mumbai share an unbreakable bond.





The decision to host the Filmfare awards outside Mumbai is "an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai and take the film industry out of the city", he alleged.





"This decision will hurt the businesses of cine workers," the Congress leader said in his post on X.





He alleged industries from Maharashtra were first taken out of Mumbai and now the "evil eye" of the Mahayuti government has fallen on Mumbai's film industry.





The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Bollywood and are one of the most famous film events in the country. -- PTI

