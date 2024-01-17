Joint forum of trade unions, farmers bodies to go on strike on Feb 16





The forum is pressing for their demands which include higher minimum (crop MSP) support price, minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for workers, repeal of four labour codes, repeal amendments made to IPC/CrPC, guaranteed employment as fundamental right etc.





"We appeal to all the like-minded movements of students, youth, teachers, women, the social movements and those in the field of art, culture, literature to extend support to the joint campaigns and culminating actions of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the platform of Central Trade Unions, Federations/Associations on 16th February," a joint statement said.





It further stated that SKM and CTUs/Federations/Associations call for a countrywide massive mobilisations at different levels along with the Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bandh on February 16, 2024 "against the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national policies of the central government."





"The sectoral movements and agitations are going on including strikes. We request them to synchronize their agitations with the February 16 nation-wide programme adopted unitedly by the SKM and CTUs," it stated.





They are demanding MSP@C2+50 per cent for all crops with guaranteed procurement, dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni and registration of case on him, comprehensive loan waiver to small and middle farm households for freedom from indebtedness and minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for workers. -- PTI

