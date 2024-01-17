RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JMM calls for Sahebganj bandh today against ED summons to CM Soren
January 17, 2024  01:27
Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has called for a nine-hour strike in Sahebganj district on Wednesday, to protest against the ED summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. 

The Sahebganj unit of JMM also took out a torchlight procession on Tuesday from the railway general institute, around 480 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, opposing the Enforcement Directorate's action, a party official said. 

The ED had on January 13 sent a letter to the chief minister, asking him to be available for questioning in the case between January 16 and January 20, sources said. 

In reply, Soren told the ED it can record his statement on January 20. 

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED. -- PTI
