Israeli President to attend Davos WEF
January 17, 2024  15:30
image
President of Israel Isaac Herzog together with First Lady Michal Herzog will depart Wednesday for a day-long visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. 

His office said that the trip is part of Israel's continued efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. 

 To that end, he will hold meetings to promote the issue and to increase political pressure to see the swift and safe return home of all the hostages held by Hamas. 

The President will continue his work by telling various world leaders in a "clear and in-depth manner" details of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7. During the visit, the President will be joined by representatives of the hostages' families and will address the Forum and hold a series of diplomatic meetings.
