RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hackers target T'gana governor, BRS's Kavitha
January 17, 2024  22:34
BRS leader K Kavitha
BRS leader K Kavitha
The account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on social media platform 'X', was allegedly hacked, police said on Wednesday. 

The 'X' account of the Governor was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police. 

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated," a senior police official told PTI. 

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha today said her social media account experienced a "brief unauthorised access" and that she will lodge a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard. 

In a post on 'X', she said: "My social media account experienced a brief unauthorised access. 

The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values. 

Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security and we appreciate your understanding as my office addresses this issue promptly. We will be officially lodging a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac
IndiGo, Mumbai airport get notices over passengers eating on tarmac

The sources said the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand, an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate. This further added to...

India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return
India target T20 series sweep; Kuldeep, Avesh may return

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma's bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber in...

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open
Sen stunned, Prannoy advances at India Open

Prannoy will take on Rajawat in the second round.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances