Hackers target T'gana governor, BRS's Kavitha

Hackers target T'gana governor, BRS's KavithaJanuary 17, 2024 22:34
BRS leader K Kavitha
The account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on social media platform 'X', was allegedly hacked, police said on Wednesday.
The 'X' account of the Governor was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.
"Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated," a senior police official told PTI.
Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha today said her social media account experienced a "brief unauthorised access" and that she will lodge a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard.
In a post on 'X', she said: "My social media account experienced a brief unauthorised access.
The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values.
Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security and we appreciate your understanding as my office addresses this issue promptly. We will be officially lodging a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard." -- PTI
