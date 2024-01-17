Hackers target T'gana governor, BRS's Kavitha





The 'X' account of the Governor was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.





"Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated," a senior police official told PTI.





Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha today said her social media account experienced a "brief unauthorised access" and that she will lodge a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard.





In a post on 'X', she said: "My social media account experienced a brief unauthorised access.





The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values.





Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security and we appreciate your understanding as my office addresses this issue promptly. We will be officially lodging a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard." -- PTI

