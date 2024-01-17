Drone strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy from Iran





Earlier today, Pakistan warned Iran of "serious consequences" after Tehran launched unprecedented missile and drone strikes on terrorist bases of a Sunni militant group in the Balochistan province, which killed two children and injured three others.





Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.





Islamabad also summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to the foreign ministry and issued a strongly-worded condemnation of Iran's "violation of its airspace", the Foreign Office said.





Iran's attack could potentially raise tensions in the Middle East, already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistan recalls its ambassador from Iran following the "unprovoked violation of its airspace" by Tehran: Foreign Office.