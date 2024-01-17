CCTV cameras installed around TMC leader's house post HC order





The court had on Tuesday asked the state to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed immediately around the house of Sheikh.





A lookout notice has also been issued against him by the ED.





Advocate General Kishore Dutta informed the court of Justice Jay Sengupta that 10 CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas surrounding the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali, which is a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border.





Earlier in the day, Sheikh's brother told reporters he came to know about the installation of CCTV cameras when the police approached him for help about power connection to run the devices.





"I have also installed such cameras in my home for security reasons," his brother, who lives close by, said.





On a query by the high court, it was told that the Trinamool Congress leader is yet to be traced.





On January 5, three Enforcement Department officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of Sheikh, when they tried to raid his residence in North 24 Parganas district. -- PTI

